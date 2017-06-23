CommQuest Services – Part 2

The Gary Rivers Show went on the road again Friday morning and this time visited the new Commquest building in Canton. They recently purchased the Metropolitan Centre from Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority.
In this segment, Gary spoke with these representatives:
11:00 – Wendy Hunter, Sr. Dir. Of ReCOR & Opiate Treatment Services, Ohio’s Largest Opioid detox facility in Massillon
11:15 – John Zuzik, Clinical Director for Residential Services, April Myers, Dir. Of Adolescent Residential Services – Wilson Hall, Deliverance House, Smith House, BRIGHT House
11:30 – Phillip Paschal, Employment Specialist, Helping clients find employment
11:45 – Keith Hochadel, President, CEO, Mike Garcar, Sr. Dir of Strategic Communications – Wrap Up
