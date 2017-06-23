CommQuest Services Part1

The Gary Rivers Show went on the road again Friday morning and this time visited the new Commquest building in Canton. They recently purchased the Metropolitan Centre from Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority.

In this segment, Gary spoke with these representatives:

10:00 – Keith Hochadel, President, CEO

Continuum of Care – New & Expanded

10:15 – Dr. Michele Heberling, VP Integrated Behavioral Health, Mental Health Services



10:30 – Tiffany Williams, Emergency Services Coordinator, Food Pantry, SHAPE Program

10:45 – Dr. Susan Lowery O’Connell, Dir of Child, You & Family Services, providing prevention & School-based mental health services

