CommQuest Symposium Will Feature NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter

Ashley Perry, a recovering addiction and Sara Stone from CommQuest were in studio to talk about the symposium.
The Addiction & Recovery Symposium will begin at 7:00pm in the ballroom. Ashley Perry will share her CommQuest recovery story before Cris Carter takes the stage to share “A Story Of Hope And Healing” as told by a Hall of Famer.
Ashley Perry & Sara Stone From CommQuest Addiction & Recovery Services to talk about their Quest Symposium – With Former Buckeye and Pro Football Hall Of Famer Cris Carter on The Gary Rivers Show on News Talk 1480 WHBC.
