A Community Christmas & Toys For Tots Need Your Help

Bob Harris with A Community Christmas & Toys for Tots, visited the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about the upcoming Christmas season and the needs of those two organizations.

Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is the fund raising, funding and support organization for the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and provides support in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding with the Commander, Marine Forces Reserve, who directs the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.

The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted. https://www.toysfortots.org/

A Community Christmas is a volunteer organization that coordinates the efforts of the community to provide Christmas assistance and eliminate duplication of services for needy individuals and families residing in Stark County. Each year nearly 2,700 Stark County families/individuals need and seek help through our program.

http://communitychristmas.org/