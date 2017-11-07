Community invited to Veterans Day event at Stark State College

Robyn Steinmetz, Director of Marketing & Communications, Lisa Gilliland, Coordinator of Military Services and Dan Altieri, security officer (a retired Sgt. Major), were guests on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning and invited the public to the event this Thursday.

ABOUT THE EVENT

Community members are invited on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m.- noon to join Stark State College in saluting students, faculty, staff and community members who have served our country in the U.S. military. The event will be held in room M100 in the Business and Entrepreneurial Building at the College at 6200 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton.

Guest speaker Tom Foos, president and co-founder of ARMADA, is a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. During his most recent deployment, he served as the commander of the U.S. Marine Security Forces that protected Camp Lemonier in Djibouti, the only U.S. military installation on the African continent. He also oversaw force protection for the U.S. Embassy in Djibouti and U.S. ships in the Port of Djibouti.

Foos, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from The Ohio State University, has held senior staff positions for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Ohio Governor’s Office, including assistant director of the Office of Criminal Justice Services and director of the Governor’s Office of Veteran’s Affairs and was chief of staff for the Ohio Veterans Home Network.

He also was global security manager for a large pharmaceutical company, regularly providing domestic and international security consulting and services related to security technology integration, workplace violence program development, security project management, executive protection and critical incident management.

The Stark State College Chorale will provide patriotic music and Green High School ROTC members will serve as Color Guard. A light lunch will follow.

AEP is sponsoring the event.