Chamber Seeks Nominations for Community Salute Awards

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for their annual Community Salute Awards.

The Chamber is asking for the public’s help to help them recognize unsung heroes by nominaating invididuals, corporations, businesses or non-profit organizations for their outstanding contributions to the greater Canton Community.

This year’s awards dinner will take place Wednesday, Nov 8 at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center.