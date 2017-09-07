Chamber Seeks Nominations for Community Salute Awards

The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce is  now accepting nominations for their annual Community Salute Awards.

Guest on the Gary Rivers Show, was Joanne Murray.

The Chamber is asking for the  public’s help to help them recognize unsung heroes by nominaating invididuals, corporations, businesses or non-profit organizations for their outstanding contributions to the greater Canton Community.

This year’s awards dinner will take place Wednesday, Nov 8 at Kent State University at Stark Conference Center.

Canton regional Chamber of Commerce

Joanne Murray from The Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce with Gary Rivers to talk about nominations for The community Awards on #News #Talk 1480 #WHBC & #streaming live at WHBC.com

Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Thursday, September 7, 2017

