Compassion Delivered Has a Unique Mission

Amanda N. Anschutz, is President and co-founder of Compassion Delivered, Inc….she was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning to explain the organization to WHBC listeners.

Compassion Delivered provides nutritional meals to people in our community who are coping with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and diseases. They receive these meals at no cost. The organization was founded on the belief that people should not have to choose between the medical care they need or suffer from the malnutrition and hunger caused by their illnesses or diseases.