Computer Rankings For Area High School Football Teams

Rankings through 5 games….
Division I
Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5-0) 17.25, 2. McKinley (5-0) 12.5327, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-0) 12.4667, 4. Mentor (4-1) 11.25, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (4-1) 11.2, 6. Jackson (4-1) 11.0, 7. Solon (4-1) 8.9, 8. Perry (4-1) 8.75, 9. Euclid (4-1) 8.45, 10. GlenOak (2-3) 5.0, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-2) 4.6111, 12. Strongsville (2-3) 4.35
Division II
Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (5-0) 10.85, 2. Massillon (4-1) 9.6495, 3. Cols. Mifflin (4-1) 9.15, 4. Ashland (4-1) 8.25, 5. Canal Winchester (3-2) 7.95, 6. Boardman (3-2) 7.55, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-1) 7.2, 8. New Albany (2-3) 6.3, 9. Westerville South (3-2) 6.15, 10. Cols. Briggs (3-2) 5.749, 11. Hoover (2-3) 5.2, 12. Cols. Franklin Hts. (2-3) 4.8
Division III
Region 9 – 1. Canfield (5-0) 14.45, 2. Medina Buckeye (5-0) 11.1, 3. Tallmadge (4-1) 10.7121, 4. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-0) 10.0, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-1) 9.8, 6. Akron East (4-1) 8.7, 7. Chardon (4-1) 7.95, tie-8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-1) 7.35, tie-8. Alliance (4-1) 7.35, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (4-1) 6.9, 11. Akron Coventry (4-1) 5.35, 12. Aurora (2-3) 5.15
Division IV
Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (5-0) 12.1, 2. Perry (5-0) 11.15, 3. Canton South (5-0) 9.25, 4. Poland Seminary (5-0) 8.55, 5. Girard (5-0) 7.65, 6. Cortland Lakeview (4-1) 7.45, 7. Struthers (4-1) 6.6, 8. Ravenna Southeast (4-1) 6.5737, 9. Salem (4-1) 6.55, 10. Lisbon Beaver (4-1) 5.6, 11. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 4.9, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (3-2) 3.85
Division V
Region 17 – 1. North Lima South Range (5-0) 9.65, 2. Sullivan Black River (5-0) 7.0, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (5-0) 6.8, 4. Fairless (4-1) 6.65, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-1) 6.15, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.7253, 7. Akron Manchester (3-2) 5.3, tie-8. Wickliffe (3-2) 4.1, tie-8. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-2) 4.1, 10. Orrville (2-3) 3.65, 11. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (3-2) 3.6, 12. Wooster Triway (3-2) 3.25
Division VII
Region 25 – 1. Dalton (5-0) 10.25, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-0) 7.0417, 3. East Canton (3-2) 6.1, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (4-1) 5.8, 5. Windham (4-1) 5.25, 6. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-2) 5.15, 7. Toronto (4-1) 4.65, 8. Newbury (3-2) 3.4111, 9. Valley Christian (2-3) 3.4, 10. Vienna Mathews (3-2) 2.45, tie-11. Rittman (2-3) 2.1, tie-11. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (2-3) 2.1