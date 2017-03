MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 7, 2017) – The city of Massillon is looking to lower the water level in the Sippo Creek Reservoir.

This, after the Ohio Department of Natural Resources told the city that the reservoir dam is deteriorating faster than they originally believed.

The city has until March 27th to lower the water level by 4 feet.

City Safety-Service Director Joel Smith says that’s expected to empty the lake, except for the lower section.

He doesn’t believe the dam is in danger of failing.