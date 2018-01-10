Congressman Gibbs Weighs in on Affinity Closure

Ohio Congressman, Bob Gibbs was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. He spoke on the plans for Affinity Medical Center in Massillon.

Here is his official statement from Monday:

January 8, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC – In response to Friday’s announcement of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon closing, Congressman Gibbs released the following statement:

“The decision to close Affinity Hospital is deeply concerning. It is apparent that Affinity’s parent organization did not make a good faith effort to find a local or regional partner to ensure Massillon is not left without close access to medical care. I am working with Mayor Catazaro-Perry to explore options on keeping the facility open for its 800 employees and the city’s more than 30,000 residents. I urge Affinity and Quorum Health Center to reconsider their decision and work to find a partner so that Massillon does not lose an important and life-saving part of the community.”