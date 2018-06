CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Westbound Route 62 ramp to I-77 South reopened at 3 a.m. on Friday.

The ramp had been closed for a month and a half as part of the $3.7 million project to widen the ramps and separate the Route 62 traffic from the vehicles exiting I-77 South.

The 77 South ramp to Fulton Road at that same interchange remains closed.

ODOT says that will reopen for Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week activities.

Also reopening Friday morning: 38th Street in Plain Township.