Contributors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerry Jones is a member of this year’s class of enshrinees and he’s labeled as Owner, President, General Manager – he’s the only one under that label in the Hall….but, there’s quite a group of “contributors” 21 in fact.
Thursday, August 3rd – 5 of the 21 CONTRIBUTORS already inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Prize: $50 Gift Card to Gervasi Vineyard
Bert Bell
Charles W. Bidwill, Sr.
Joe Carr
Al Davis
Edward DeBartolo, Jr.
Jim Finks
George Halas
Lamar Hunt
Earl (Curly) Lambeau
Tim Mara
Wellington Mara
George Preston Marshall
Bill Polian
Hugh (Shorty) Ray
Dan Reeves
Art Rooney
Dan Rooney
Pete Rozelle
Ed Sabol
Tex Schramm
Ralph Wilson, Jr.
Ron Wolf