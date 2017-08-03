Contributors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Jerry Jones is a member of this year’s class of enshrinees and he’s labeled as Owner, President, General Manager – he’s the only one under that label in the Hall….but, there’s quite a group of “contributors” 21 in fact.

Thursday, August 3rd – 5 of the 21 CONTRIBUTORS already inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Bert Bell

Charles W. Bidwill, Sr.

Joe Carr

Al Davis

Edward DeBartolo, Jr.

Jim Finks

George Halas

Lamar Hunt

Earl (Curly) Lambeau

Tim Mara

Wellington Mara

George Preston Marshall

Bill Polian

Hugh (Shorty) Ray

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney

Dan Rooney

Pete Rozelle

Ed Sabol

Tex Schramm

Ralph Wilson, Jr.

Ron Wolf