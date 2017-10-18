A conversation with Congressman Renacci on gun control

In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre Joe has been in pursuit of some answers, answers to questions that he has posed to the NRA (as you can hear in the previous post on this page) and now to Congressman and Ohio Gubernatorial hopeful Jim Renacci. The questions are simple some of which are why are people allowed own military grade weapons, such as automatic or semi-automatic rifles and if automatic weapons are illegal then why are bump stocks legal, which essentially make semi-automatic rifles fire automatic. Is it not about time that we update the second amendment and add some common sense regulation.

Listen to this great interview from The Week That Was with Joe Palmisano with Joe’s Guest Congressman Jim Ranecci.