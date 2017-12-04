Cookies? You like Cookies?
By Pam Cook
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 6:43 AM

Today is National Cookie Day.

Anyway, a new survey asked people their feelings about cookies and . . . shockingly . . . we’re really into them.  Here are the results . . .

1.  Only 2% of people say they never eat cookies.  And 8% of women and 14% of men eat them more than once a day.

2.  We slightly prefer homemade cookies to store-bought ones, 54% to 46%.

3.  65% of people say they prefer chewy cookies over crunchy ones.

4.  But . . . Oreos are by far the most popular brand of cookies.

5.  And 43% of us have opened a package of Oreos and eaten an entire row of them in one sitting.  There are 13 Oreos per row, if you’re curious.

 

