The Cleveland Indians announced this afternoon that pitcher Corey Kluber recieved an injection in his right knee. No further details on the reason have been released as of yet.

Kluber will miss the All-Star Game and will be out seven days, but the team indicated that the treatment will allow him to be ready for the second half of the season.

Kluber has lost 3 of his last 4 decisions, including last night’s 7-4 loss to the Yankees. His ERA has fallen from 2.10 to 2.76 in that span.