Corey Kluber Wins 2nd Cy Young Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 15, 2017
RHP COREY KLUBER BECOMES FIRST TWO-TIME
CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER IN CLUB HISTORY
CLEVELAND, OH – RHP COREY KLUBER has been named the 2017 American League Cy Young Award recipient following tonight’s announcement by the Baseball Writers Association of America on MLB Network.
Kluber, 31, authored one of the most prolific pitching campaigns in club history, posting the lowest ERA (2.25 ERA) in Major League Baseball, becoming the first Indians pitcher since Mike Garcia (2.36) in 1949 to lead MLB in the category. In addition to leading the American League in ERA, he also led the A.L. or shared the league lead in wins (18), shutouts (3), complete games (5), strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.36) and posted the lowest ERA+ (202), WHIP (.869), hits per 9.0IP (6.2), walks per 9 IP (1.6) and batting average/on-base pct./slugging pct. allowed (.193/.321/.235).
His 2017 season took off after a four-week stint on the D.L. (lower back) in May, going 15-2 with a 1.62 ERA from June 1-thru the end of the season, covering his last 23 starts (166.1IP, 103H, 30ER, 23BB, 224SO, .175 avg). The Dallas, Texas native enjoyed personal winning streaks of five and six games over the span as the club went 13-1 over his final 14 starts. He also earned his second consecutive All-Star nod and was named A.L. Pitcher of the Month in June, August and September.
Kluber is the 19th winner of multiple Cy Young Awards since its inception in 1956, the first in the history of the Indians franchise, as he has now finished in the top 3 in the A.L. Cy Young voting in 3 of the last 4 seasons (also 2016; 3rd).
Some other statistical and historic highlights from his 2017 campaign
+Notched 1000th strikeout on June 14 in his 148th career game, fastest mark in club history and seventh pitcher in MLB history to record 1,000 strikeouts by their 150th career appearance.
+Struck out 10-plus batters in five consecutive starts from June 14-July 4, a new club record (Bob Feller, 4, 1938-39)…Also tied his own club record again with five more consecutive double-digit strikeout starts, July 15-August 8.
+Recorded eight-or-more strikeouts in 14 straight starts from June 1 through August 13, becoming one of just three pitchers in MLB history to record a streak of 14-or-more starts with 8-plus strikeouts, joining Randy Johnson (3x) and Pedro Martinez (2x).
+Is one of three pitchers in club history to record 200+ strikeouts in four consecutive seasons (Bob Feller, 1938-1941 and Sam McDowell, 1965-1970)…His 1.79 ERA in the second half was the lowest in the Major Leagues (min 80 IP)… Since 1913, he owns 2 of the 6 lowest second half ERAs in club history in addition to his second half of the 2014 season (1.73).
+Recorded 15 double-digit strikeout games, tied for 2nd in all of MLB (Chris Sale 18) and the second highest single-season total in club history…His 265 strikeouts were the 7th-highest single-season total in club history as he has now entered into the top 10 in club history in career strikeouts (7th, 1201).
+His .869 WHIP and 202 adjusted ERA+ were second-lowest marks in club history next to Addie Joss’ historic 1908 season (.806, 204)…His 6.23 hits/9 IP allowed was the 8th-lowest single-season mark in club history, the lowest since Tiant (5.295) & McDowell (6.056) in 1968.