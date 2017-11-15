Corey Kluber Wins 2nd Cy Young Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 15, 2017

RHP COREY KLUBER BECOMES FIRST TWO-TIME

CY YOUNG AWARD WINNER IN CLUB HISTORY

CLEVELAND, OH – RHP COREY KLUBER has been named the 2017 American League Cy Young Award recipient following tonight’s announcement by the Baseball Writers Association of America on MLB Network .

Kluber, 31, authored one of the most prolific pitching campaigns in club history, posting the lowest ERA (2.25 ERA) in Major League Baseball, becoming the first Indians pitcher since Mike Garcia (2.36) in 1949 to lead MLB in the category. In addition to leading the American League in ERA, he also led the A.L. or shared the league lead in wins (18), shutouts (3), complete games (5), strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.36) and posted the lowest ERA+ (202), WHIP (.869), hits per 9.0IP (6.2), walks per 9 IP (1.6) and batting average/on-base pct./slugging pct. allowed (.193/.321/.235).

His 2017 season took off after a four-week stint on the D.L. (lower back) in May, going 15-2 with a 1.62 ERA from June 1-thru the end of the season, covering his last 23 starts (166.1IP, 103H, 30ER, 23BB, 224SO, .175 avg). The Dallas, Texas native enjoyed personal winning streaks of five and six games over the span as the club went 13-1 over his final 14 starts. He also earned his second consecutive All-Star nod and was named A.L. Pitcher of the Month in June, August and September.

Kluber is the 19 th winner of multiple Cy Young Awards since its inception in 1956, the first in the history of the Indians franchise, as he has now finished in the top 3 in the A.L. Cy Young voting in 3 of the last 4 seasons (also 2016; 3rd).