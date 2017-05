GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – A group of property owners living near the proposed Nexus pipeline project have filed suit in federal court, hoping to stop issuance of a certificate to begin work on the high-pressure gas transmission line.

The Coalition to Relocate Nexus group hope to obtain an injunction very soon.

The group suggests moving the pipeline further south: for Stark County, that would mean a move from the northern townships to the southern ones.