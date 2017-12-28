COTTON BOWL PREVIEW

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 14
December 29th (Neutral) vs USC – Cotton Bowl
7pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (11-2) Ranked #5 College Football Playoff Poll
Trojans (11-2) Ranked #8 College Football Playoff Poll
Last Game:
Ohio State 27 Wisconsin 21
USC 31 Stanford 28
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (72-8) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (229-354-2,939y-35td-9int) (149r-732y-10td)
RB- JK Dobbins (181r-1,364y-7td) (22c-135y-1td)
RB- Mike Webber (96r-608y-10td) (9c-78y-0td)
WR- K.J. Hill (55c-546y-3td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (18c-422y-8td)
WR- Binjimen Victor (23c-349y-7td)
WR- Parris Campbell (39c-587y-3td) (7r-90y-1td)
USC HC- Clay Helton – 3rd year (27-9) – PAC 12 Conference
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Sam Darnold (277-435-3,787y-26td-12int)
RB- Ronald Jones II (242r-1,486y-18td) (14c-187y-1td)
WR- Deontay Burnett (74c-975y-9td)
WR- Tyler Vaughns (51c-690y-5td)
K- Chase McGrath (57-58xp 12-16fg 93pts)(long-51yrds)
Betting Line: Ohio State -7.5/Over-Under 64.5