COTTON BOWL PREVIEW
By Kenny Roda
|
Dec 28, 2017 @ 11:43 AM

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 14

December 29th (Neutral) vs USC – Cotton Bowl

7pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Buckeyes (11-2)       Ranked #5 College Football Playoff Poll

Trojans    (11-2)       Ranked #8 College Football Playoff Poll

 

Last Game:

Ohio State     27           Wisconsin     21

USC              31            Stanford       28

 

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (72-8) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett             (229-354-2,939y-35td-9int) (149r-732y-10td)

RB- JK Dobbins          (181r-1,364y-7td)      (22c-135y-1td)

RB- Mike Webber       (96r-608y-10td)         (9c-78y-0td)

WR- K.J. Hill              (55c-546y-3td)

WR- Johnnie Dixon     (18c-422y-8td)

WR- Binjimen Victor   (23c-349y-7td)

WR- Parris Campbell   (39c-587y-3td)          (7r-90y-1td)

 

USC HC- Clay Helton – 3rd year (27-9) – PAC 12 Conference

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Sam Darnold            (277-435-3,787y-26td-12int) 

RB- Ronald Jones II        (242r-1,486y-18td)  (14c-187y-1td)

WR- Deontay Burnett      (74c-975y-9td)  

WR- Tyler Vaughns         (51c-690y-5td)

K-    Chase McGrath        (57-58xp  12-16fg   93pts)(long-51yrds)

 

Betting Line: Ohio State  -7.5/Over-Under 64.5

