CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – With plans to bring another tenant into the Midtown Building in Canton, county commissioners have brought on a designer to come up with the renovation plans.

They have an agreement with SoL Harris Day Architecture of Jackson Township to do that work.

The county Job-and-Family Human Services division is in the building now, and CSEA will be moving in.

The building is at Walnut Avenue and 3rd Street SE.