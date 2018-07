CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton couple was badly beaten inside their home with a baseball bat Sunday evening, and one of the suspects is the couple’s adopted son.

52-year-old Tammy Hughes is in serious condition and 66-year-old Gary Hughes is also hospitalized after the incident at the house in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue SW.

The two men also took guns and other items from their home.

Police arrested 23-year-old Derek Hughes and 26-year-old Maurice Jackson Monday morning.