Court Rules on Canton Firefighter’s Highway Death
By Pam Cook
|
May 23, 2018 @ 5:26 AM

A Summit County common pleas judge has concurred with the medical examiner there, agreeing that a Canton firefighter’s death on a busy Akron freeway more than two years ago should be ruled a suicide and will remain so.  An insurance company also fought the effort by Tonya Johnson’s family to change that ruling; she walked out into traffic on Route 8 back in February of 2016 and was struck and killed.  Attorneys plan to appeal.

