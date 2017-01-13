Courts Addressing Zhao Family Statuses

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 13, 2017) – The woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter and concealing her body in the family’s Jackson Township business was not even supposed to be in the United States.

Law enforcement checked with attorneys for 29-year-old Mingming Chen who say she was ordered by a federal appeals court to leave the country back in 2012. The Chinese National had applied for asylum in 2009, pointing out her religious and other activities in her home country.

Little Ashley Zhao was found dead inside the family business in the township on Tuesday.

Meanwhile the older sister of Ashley Zhao will remain in the custody of Stark County Job and Family Services.

The 6-year-old could eventually end up with relatives, but they are being checked out; there was a hearing on the matter before Family Court Judge David Nist yesterday.