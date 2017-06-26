CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – One man is dead and three others were injured in two separate back-to-back shooting incidents in Canton early Sunday morning.

Canton police say 23-year-old Alton Burton was taken to Mercy from the 1700 block of Edwards Avenue NE; he was pronounced dead.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries from that address.

20 minutes before that at about 3:30 a.m., a man was shot at the Skyline Terrace Apartments on Alan Page Drive SE.

His injuries were also considered non-life threatening.