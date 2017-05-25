CPD Chief: Need to Protect Victims, Community

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton Police Chief Bruce Lawver says when one of his officers is engaged with a suspect, it’s about the victims and the rest of the community as well.

Chief Lawver saying they released body cam video of the shooting death of a Canton man to show he was indeed a threat to the woman he was holding and to others.

24-year-old Hayden Stutz was shot dead in the yard of his home in the 1300 block of 22nd Street NW early Wednesday.

The officer and another officer at the scene are on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The investigation continues.