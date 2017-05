CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – An FBI water recovery team has been assisting Canton police divers as they search for evidence in a homicide case.

They have been looking in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek near Mahoning Road.

A suspect in the homicide indicated there was evidence in the creek; police aren’t saying what that evidence is.

19-year-olds Xavier Hatchett and Trevonne Pounds are charged with complicity in the April shooting death of Khaleel Kimbrough.

He was found dead along 4th Street SE.