CPD: Man Swinging Baseball Bat Shot, Stable

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police say a man is stable at Aultman after a city officer was forced to shoot him in the Refuge of Hope dining room in the 400 block of Third Street NE Tuesday evening.

Police say the man was wielding a baseball bat and came after the officer, who was providing security at the men’s homeless shelter.

The man reportedly lives nearby, but was not a guest of the shelter at the time.

Police say the man was shot twice in the stomach.

Neither his nor the officer’s names were released.

