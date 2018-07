CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A homeless man is hospitalized after he was hit in the head by what Canton police call a “big stick” during a street fight with another man on Tuesday night.

44-year-old Darrell Moore was at Aultman Hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

50-year-old Forrest Dean also listed as homeless is jailed on a felonious assault charge.

The altercation took place in the 300 block of Raynolds Place SW, just off Market Avenue south of 7th Street.