CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 19-year-old Canton woman is charged with Felonious Assault.

She’s accused of biting the finger of a fire department medic who had responded to a traffic accident scene.

Canton police say Cassandra Zenk was sitting alongside the damaged car in the 200 block of Harrison Avenue SW when the medic approached to assist.

They say she was aggravated and bit the man.

He was checked out at Aultman and is OK.