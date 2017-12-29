Crazy Objects Are Dropped on New Year’s Eve

Fox News Radio’s Tonya J Powers spoke to Canton’s Morning News on Friday morning and shared some very funny stories of objects that are dropped from on high onto the crowds below on New Year’s Eve.

A few closer to home:

A giant Walleye is dropped in Port Clinton, Ohio. (Don’t worry, it’s not real)

Although they do drop a REAL Carp in Prairie Du Chien Wisconson

As you might expect, Atlanta drops a Giant Peach. Mobile Ala drops a giant Moonpie.Eastover North Carolina drops a giant FLEA! (The town’s original name was Flea Hill)

Of course traditionalists may just decide to head to New York City for the giant ball drop.