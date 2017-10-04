Crunchy or Soft?

Happy National Taco Day!

October 4th is National Taco Day! A taco is a traditional Mexican dish made with chicken, beef, vegetables, or seafood. The filling is folded inside a soft or hard tortilla and garnished with toppings such as cheese, salsa, or guacamole.

In 1520, the conquistador Hernando Cortez wrote to King Charles V of Spain to describe his experiences in the New World. In his letter, he mentioned a delicious meal the Aztec inhabitants prepared with “tlaxcalli” or “tortilla.” This is the first historical reference to tacos!

FUN FACTS ABOUT TACOS!

1.  More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos.  That MIGHT make them the most unifying force in the entire country.

2.  76% of us eat tacos at LEAST once every few weeks.

3.  The most popular taco filling is carne asada . . . which is “steak” if you only speak gringo.  The rest of the five most popular are:  Barbacoa . . . chicken . . . pork . . . chorizo pork sausage . . . and veggies.

4.  And 72% prefer tacos over burritos.

 