Crunchy or Soft?

Happy National Taco Day!

October 4th is National Taco Day! A taco is a traditional Mexican dish made with chicken, beef, vegetables, or seafood. The filling is folded inside a soft or hard tortilla and garnished with toppings such as cheese, salsa, or guacamole.

In 1520, the conquistador Hernando Cortez wrote to King Charles V of Spain to describe his experiences in the New World. In his letter, he mentioned a delicious meal the Aztec inhabitants prepared with “tlaxcalli” or “tortilla.” This is the first historical reference to tacos!

FUN FACTS ABOUT TACOS!

1. More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos. That MIGHT make them the most unifying force in the entire country.

2. 76% of us eat tacos at LEAST once every few weeks.

3. The most popular taco filling is carne asada . . . which is “steak” if you only speak gringo. The rest of the five most popular are: Barbacoa . . . chicken . . . pork . . . chorizo pork sausage . . . and veggies.

4. And 72% prefer tacos over burritos.