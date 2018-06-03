Curry Leads Warriors Past Cavs In Game 2

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors crushed the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals 122-103.

Curry set a Finals record, knocking down (9) 3-pointers in route to a game high 33 points to lead the Warriors. Kevin Durant added 26 and Klay Thompson chipped in 20 despite a high ankle sprain.

LeBron James led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds. Kevin Love did not shoot well, but finished with a double/double with 22 points and 10 boards. George Hill scored 15.

JR Smith, who had that major blunder late in Game 1 for the Cavs, did not respond well, scoring only 5 points on 2-9 shooting.

Golden State now leads the best of seven series 2-0.

Game 3 will be played Wednesday night at The Q in Cleveland. Tip off is 9pm and can be heard on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.