CURRY, WARRIORS LEAD NBA MERCHANDISE SALES – LEBRON, CAVS SECOND

(Official NBA Press Release)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2018 – The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors remain in the top spots on the NBA’s Most Popular Jersey and Team Merchandise lists, respectively. Results are based on NBAStore.com sales from October 2017 through December 2017.

Rounding out the top five players are the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (No. 2), the Warriors’ Kevin Durant (No. 3), the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (No. 4) and the New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis (No. 5).

The Warriors are followed by the Cavaliers at No. 2, the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 4 and the Knicks at No. 5 on the team merchandise list.

Additional highlights:

· Antetokounmpo (No. 4) earns his highest ranking ever.

· Embiid (No. 6) and Simmons (No. 8) of the 76ers as well as the Lakers’ Lonzo Ball (No. 11) make their debut on the list.

· The 76ers place No. 3 on the team merchandise list for the first time since the 2003-04 NBA season.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys : Top 10 Most Popular Team Merchandise :

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors 1. Golden State Warriors

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers 2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors 3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks 4. Los Angeles Lakers

5. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks 5. New York Knicks

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers 6. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder 7. Boston Celtics

8. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers 8. San Antonio Spurs

9. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs 9. Chicago Bulls

10. James Harden, Houston Rockets 10. Oklahoma City Thunder

11. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

12. Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics

13. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

14. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

15. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves