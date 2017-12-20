Cut off the ends of your Ham!

Happy Holidays everyone! Are you ready for the holiday meal? Do you cook a ham? It’s funny…my sister hosts the family each year and each year we have a ham. So let me share a story with you about the family ham. One Christmas Eve my Mom was showing my sister how to properly cook the ham. She explained how to make the glaze and to use pineapple and cloves. My sister and I followed along with her instructions step by step and we were so focused. Mom says “then you cut the ends off the ham and put it into the pan”. My sister said “why do you cut the ends off?” Mom said she really was not sure — she said ask Grandma when she gets here because she’s the one who taught me. So when our Grandmother arrived we brought her into the kitchen and showed her what we had done. We asked her why she cut the ends off the ham? Grandma Nellie looked at us with a puzzled look on her face and responded “because I didn’t have a pan big enough”.

MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE! And Happy Hamming!