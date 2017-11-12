Daddy’s Home 2

Ok….Honestly? I just wanted to see how Will Farrell and Mark Wahlberg could screw up Christmas….. They did.

It’s not going to win any awards…and I don’t see it becoming a cult classic like Christmas Vacation…but you’ll find enough silly laughs to start off your holiday season.

Even though this is a star-top-heavy cast, this is truly a Will Farrell movie….filled with his over-the-top physical comedy…

And Look, I’m not exactly a full-bore Will Farrell fan… It took me three forced viewings from my kids to finally embrace ELF…. but this time…I found myself having fun…AND…while I thought John Lithgow was a great choice for his dad….Mel Gibson did steal just about ever scene he was in…

Parents..don’t worry…It’s certainly not the R-for Raunchy humor that is a Bad Mom’s Christmas.. It’s a pretty good PG-13…. movie….

It’s a good choice to start your holiday season off with a laugh.

I give it 3.5 stars out of 5.

