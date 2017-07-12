Your Dairy Cow Wants Better Accommodations. Who Knew?

The University of Wisconsin just unveiled a new study that focused on dairy cow happiness.

The theory was that your cow would be happier and produce more milk if it was treated with more love and respect.

Turns out they were right.

If you give Elsie a bigger stall, increase air circulation and provide some shelter to prevent overheating, she WILL produce more milk.

No, they didn’t ask Elsie is she needed free wi-fi or Netlix, but we suspect those accommodations may help as well.

And, who knew that your cow was claustrophobic?

Read more: https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/wisconsin/articles/2017-07-11/researchers-say-happiness-turns-dairy-cows-into-cash-cows

These guys are implementing the suggestions: http://news.wisc.edu/uw-program-aims-to-update-buildings-so-dairy-cows-can-be-happy/