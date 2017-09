Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger, whose 1993 story was immortalized in the hit movie RUDY , is now a motivational speaker. He talked with Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about his new book, “Rudy: My Story”, which will be the 2017 selection for One Book One Community with the Stark Public Library soon.

Jennifer Walencik and Julia Shaheen, both with the Stark County Public Library also stopped into the studio to discuss the reason for the selection.