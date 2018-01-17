On This Date In 2001

Buckeye football fans should remember this date from 17 years ago. It’s the day that Ohio State hired Jim Tressel to replace John Cooper as their head football coach. Tressel left Youngstown State, where he led the Penguins to four National Championships to try and do the same in Columbus. In only his second season on the sidelines at “The Shoe”, Tressel would do just that, leading the Buckeyes to a perfect 14-0 season and winning the National Title.

In 10 seasons with Ohio State Jim Tressel:

Won 1 National Championship

His teams played in 3 National Championship games

Won 7 Big Ten Titles

His teams played in 10 Bowl games going 6-4

Went 9-1 against arch rival Michigan

And the Buckeyes had (7) top 5 rankings and (9) Top 10 rankings