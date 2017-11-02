Does Daylight Savings Time Mess With You?

Dr. Donald Bucklin, Regional Medical Director for U.S. HealthWorks calledl into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to remind listeners that Sunday we move our clocks back, as we officially enter the season when darkness sets in early in the evening.

Bucklin thinks that even though we don’t actually lose any daylight, it does shift, which traditionally makes it a tough time of year when people find it difficult to keep their energy up. The solution is often relying too much on caffeine or retiring to the couch at 6 p.m.

He gave tips on how people can avoid the annual pitfalls.