If you liked Deadpool. You’ll Love Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds has found his sweet spot! He plays Wade Wilson —reborn as Deadpool….or rather, he OWNS the role.

FYI – Deadpool is a burn victim who zings one-liners with the gentleness of a buzz saw — He’s Don Rickles with Mutant Super powers…. But, when tragedy strikes…he spends this movie wanting to end it all….Fortunately for us…fate just won’t let it happen… He gets redemption ..and perhaps a purpose in life by attempting to save a teen mutant from Josh Brolin’s Cable character.

There’s bad jokes…lewd innuendos….shameless product plugs… asides to the audience — and it might all be too much…except it simply works

Because of Ryan Reynolds.

Deadpool 2 — It’s Drop Dead-pool Funny.

Now, in the movie Ryan tells us its a family movie…and it is….if your family causes supersized mayhem and kills with gory abandon.

It’s not a family movie — It’s Rated R for ohhh….strong violence, vulgarity, sexual references, smoking and brief drug use…

But for adults…It’s the funniest movie you’ll see this year.

4.5 Stars out of 5 easily —-

Go see it….maybe a couple of times so you can get all the jokes…

