The new Canton South High School at the top, the old building at the bottom in this aerial view. (Courtesy Canton South High School)

CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The new Canton South High School will be dedicated Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Self-guided tours of the new Rt 800 building will follow until 5 p.m.

No state money was used to build the school.

A bond issue and district savings makes the 182,000 square foot building possible.

Those attending should park at several lots available at Route 800 and Ridge Avenue.