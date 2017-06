YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WHBC) – The owner of a Chardon demolition company will serve nearly 2 years time for improperly handling asbestos during the cleanup of a Canton industrial site.

48-year-old Russell Stewart was sentenced Tuesday in Youngstown federal court.

His company was cleaning up the former Stark Ceramics property on West Church Street, mainly in 2012.

An inspection in November of that year showed crushed panels containing asbestos that the feds say he continued to crumble and pulverize.