Depression In Students Has Big Problem For Schools Today

In the “Ask a Counselor” Segment of the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning, Dr Margaret Delillo-Storey, from Perry local schools, talked about how counselors are dealing with depression among students now more than ever.

As proof, a A study of national trends in depression among adolescents and young adultspublished in the journal Pediatrics on November 14 found that the prevalence of teens who reported an MDE in the previous 12 months jumped from 8.7% in 2005 to 11.5% in 2014. That’s a 37 percent increase.

VIDEO

If parents are interested in learning more about depression in students, there is a public meeting regarding that topic, being held at Malone University– The School of Nursing and Health Sciences at Malone University will host a mental health panel and expo to correspond with National Depression Screening Day on October 9, 2017 from 3-6 p.m. in the Johnson Center Dining Room on Malone’s campus.