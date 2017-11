We can assure you, the only thing devilish about these delicacies is how addicting they are! For those of you who don’t know, deviled eggs are hard boiled eggs that are first shelled, then cut down the middle. The hard-boiled yolks are classically mixed with ingredients such as mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.

Usually, some paprika is sprinkled on top for garnish and flavor. If you aren’t into the classic deviled egg, there are so many other ways to prepare this delicious snack, and you don’t have to be a 5 star chef to make them!

These pictured are the ones Pam Cook made for the Canton’s Morning News team! Yummy!