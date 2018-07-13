DeWine Weighs in on SCOTUS Pick on Gary Rivers Show

Attorney General Mike DeWine, Republican Candidate for Governor, checked in with Gary Rivers Friday morning.

His statement Judge Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court:

“President Trump has nominated an outstanding candidate in Judge Brett Kavanaugh for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court to replace Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. We need justices like Judge Kavanaugh who will interpret the law through the meaning of the written U.S. Constitution and not legislate from the bench.

I applaud President Trump for his nomination of Judge Kavanaugh, and I urge the Senate to act quickly to confirm him before the fall term.

If elected Governor of Ohio, I will uphold the rule of law, defend our shared values, and support judges who adhere to the Constitution as it is written.”

Rivers asked DeWine about the attacks Dems are making on the nominee and himself….

From a Press release:

Mike DeWine ‘believes that Roe v. Wade was incorrectly decided’ and has spent his 42-year career in public office attacking women’s health providers and opposing a woman’s ability to make a personal decision about whether or not to become a parent,” said Ohio Democratic Party spokesperson Robyn Patterson. “Ohio women deserve a governor committed to protecting them, rather than selling them out to radical extremists — and they deserve to make an informed choice about whether they want to elect a governor who will criminalize abortion.”