Diesel Fuel Discovered in Drilling Mud Spill

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – More troubles for the Rover Pipeline project at the Tuscarawas River.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is telling Rover’s parent company it is conducting another investigation, after the state EPA discovered diesel fuel in some of the drilling mud being recovered from the wetlands spill in Bethlehem Township.

The commission claims the contamination does not amount to an imminent threat to human health and the environment, but they want to know how the fuel got there.

The cleanup at the spill site continues.