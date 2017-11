For wine lovers who are trying to watch their weight…there’s another option now. Weight Watchers is coming out with a diet wine. It has 85 calories per glass. A regular glass of white wine has about 120 calories. Officials say it will cost about $13 to $15 per bottle. Of course wine experts aren’t impressed. They say it will be more like a beverage than a fine wine because taste is definately sacrificed when the calories are removed.