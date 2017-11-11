Dionne Warwick Talks To Gary Rivers About Her Latest Cause & Music

Music superstar Dionne Warwick called into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning to talk about her career and her latest musical collaboration, “Let There Be Light”.

Warwick is premiering her new single “Let There Be Light” written and produced by Grammy Award® winner Damon Elliott. The benefit song features musicians Dionne Warwick, Gladys Knight, Billy Ray Cyrus, Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts), Mya, John Elefante (former lead singer of Kansas), and composer Lucas Vidal.

“Let There Be Light” is available now for digital download exclusively at lettherebelightproject.com. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of the new single will benefit Feeding America®.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is the nationwide network of 200 food banks that leads the fight against hunger in the United States. Together, we provide food to more than 46 million people through 60,000 food pantries and meal programs in communities across America. Feeding America also supports programs that improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org

ABOUT DIONNE WARWICK

Dionne Warwick sang in a gospel trio before recording her first hit songs, including “Walk on By” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” After a lull in her career in the 1970s, her album Dionne (1979) sold a million copies. She went on to release the albums Heartbreaker (1982) and How Many Times Can We Say Goodbye? (1983). In 2012, Warwick celebrated her 50th anniversary in the music business with the album Now.