Directions: How to take an Egg out of the Carton! **Watch Here

There’s a debate on Twitter right now over the right way to take EGGS out of the carton. Yeah, really. For what it’s worth, a YouTube math show says the best way is to take eggs from opposite sides to keep the carton balanced.

There are four main camps: Remove the eggs from right to left . . . remove them left to right . . . alternate the sides so the carton is always balanced . . . or do something weird, like taking them from the middle or grabbing them randomly.

For what it’s worth, a YouTube math show once actually tackled the question. And they say the best thing you can do is remove two eggs at a time, both from opposite sides, to keep the weight in the center . . . that way, no matter how anyone grabs the carton, it should be balanced so no eggs accidentally fall out.