Discover Nature at Beach Creek Botanical Gardens

Wendy Joliet, from Studio Arts in Glass was on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about Beech Creek Botanical Gardens and Nature Preserve which offers unique nature exploration experiences for all ages.

The organization is hosting “An Evening in the Garden” on June 21, 2018. It’s their annual fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

During the summer visit the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, Amazing Garden Plant Science Center, botanical gardens, nature playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, nature store, and Wildlife Observation Deck. Take part in events and workshops throughout the year, such as Spooky Science, Art in Bloom, Summer Adventure Camp, Garden Symposium, Christmas at Beech Creek, Bird in Hand, guided hikes, basket weaving classes, paint and sip, and wreath making workshops. Beech Creek a truly unique place, encouraging children and adults alike to interact with and learn about nature. Many visitors say: “Hidden gem in Stark County!”, “Great family fun and very inexpensive”, “Wonderful place to spend some time in nature”, and “Great for children as well as adults. A fun way to explore nature!”