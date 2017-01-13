Driver in Fatal Hit-Skip Comes Forward

AKRON, Ohio (1480 WHBC) (Jan. 13, 2017)  – The Summit County Sheriff’s office has cleared up a lot of the mystery behind a fatal hit-skip crash in Coventry Township from early Sunday morning.

It took the office several days and some help from the public to identify both the victim and driver.

25-year-old Jerimiah Coffield was struck while walking along South Main Street near North Turkeyfoot Lake Road at 3:30 a.m. Sunday; he died on Wednesday.

Inspector Bill Holland says the sheriff’s office knows who the driver is now, coming forward after hearing media reports about the accident. The driver says he knew he hit something.

Prosecutors are considering possible charges.

 

 

